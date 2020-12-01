Random Thoughts: OSU, Big 10 & more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts centers around the 2020-2021 winter sports season, the Toledo City League, college football, the Big Ten, Ohio State, opting out, and third and inches.

Winter sports

The 2020-2021 winter sports season will be unlike any other in recent memory, or ever.

Usually there may be a postponement or two because of weather issues, but because of COVID-19, be prepared to take basketball, wrestling, bowling and swimming week-by-week or even day-by-day.

Like it or not, that’s most likely the way it’s going to be throughout the winter.

Toledo City League

The Toledo City League recently put all winter sports on indefinite hold because of COVID-19.

I’m hoping it doesn’t come to that around here, but it’s certainly a possibility.

College football

Is it just me, or is college football the day after Thanksgiving better than pro football on Thanksgiving Day?

I really enjoyed the games that were on last Friday, and there’s something nice about having college football on a Friday afternoon. I wouldn’t want it all the time, but it’s a nice bonus during a long holiday weekend.

Big Ten

If you’re a Big Ten football fan, I think you’ll agree that the powers-that-be really screwed up this season.

I understand the desire to be cautious and safe with COVID-19, but instead of waiting so long to start the season, the Big Ten should have taken a page from the SEC or ACC playbook.

Those two conferences have wiggle room to reschedule games, while the Big Ten has none. Zero. As a result, it’s tough to see any Big Ten team in the playoff this year.

I won’t be shocked if Ohio State doesn’t play this week and who knows what will happen the week after that.

Ohio State

I’ve heard a fair number of people say Ohio State should leave the Big Ten and join the SEC, given the way the conference has handled this season.

It’s not that simple. First of all, it’s not like the Buckeyes would become immediate SEC members and second of all, what makes anyone think the SEC would invite Ohio State? Does anyone honestly think that schools that traditionally struggle or hover around .500 (South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Missouri, etc.) would want another powerhouse clubbing them each and every week? Frankly, I’m not sure Alabama, Florida and Georgia would want OSU either.

I’ve also heard people say Ohio State should become an independent, just like Notre Dame.

There’s no doubt Ohio State could secure some major television dollars by doing that, but there’s also no Big Ten title to compete for, a fairly limited selection of games to schedule (in football) and with no conference title game, meaning almost no room for error while competing for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Regardless, it wouldn’t change anything this year.

Personally, I think the Big Ten needs Ohio State and I think Ohio State needs the Big Ten.

Opting out

I’m just going to say it. I understand why a handful of top college football players are opting out midway through the season.

However, I don’t like it. I’d like to think I wouldn’t bail on my teammates when the season wasn’t going well.

Third and inches

When it’s third or fourth and an inch or two, why don’t more teams run a simple quarterback sneak?

During Sunday’s Cleveland Browns-Jacksonville Jaguars game, the Browns had it third and about two inches and tried passing, then fourth and two inches and tried a handoff to Kareem Hunt, who was stationed about seven yards between the line of scrimmage.

I’m just saying…the shortest distance between two points is a straight line.

If you have thoughts on any of the above topics, agree or disagree, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.