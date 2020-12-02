The Van Wert County Courthouse

Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020

Area man gets prison terms on sex counts

Van Wert independent

An Auglaize County man was sentenced to prison in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on sex-related charges.

Sean Lederer, 48, of New Hampshire, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a charge of rape, a felony of the first degree, and 36 months in prison on a charge of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony offense. Judge Martin D. Burchfield credited Lederer with 207 days already served, and ordered that both sentences be served at the same time.

Lederer was also designated as a Tier 3 sex offender and will have to register every 90 days for life.

Donald O’Day, 43, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the third degree. He was released on an unsecured personal surety bond and a telephone pretrial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday, December 21.

POSTED: 12/02/20 at 11:55 pm. FILED UNDER: News