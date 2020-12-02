JA honors program sponsor Straley Realty

VW independent/submitted information

Junior Achievement of Van Wert County recently recognized Straley Realty for its commitment to being a Partner Level sponsor, which provides the funding support for an entire programming series. All JA of Van Wert County programming is performed by volunteers and reaches over 1,500 students each school year, focusing on financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and work readiness.

Shown (from the left) are Kyle Holliday (JA Board member), Cory Michaud (JA Board president), Chet Straley (Straley Realty), Anne Brecht (Straley Realty), and Mark Verville (JA area manager). JA photo

“Straley Realty & Auctioneers feels that Junior Achievement is an excellent tool for the youth. Educating and helping to improve the youth is something that SRA feels is highly important,” said Chet Straley, owner/principal broker/auctioneer. “The local chapter does a great job of helping our local youth, and we are proud to support JA. Financial literacy, entrepreneurism, and business minded are all important skills to have, and SRA looks forward to being a continued supporter for JA.”