Postal inspectors offer gift shipping tips

VW independent/submitted information

WASHINGTON. D.C. — With the holiday shipping season here, the United States Postal Inspection Service advises everyone mailing gifts to become educated and play their part to ensure their special packages arrive to their destination safely.

Here are a few tips to consider this holiday season:

Don’t leave delivered mail and packages unattended. Packages left on front porches and in mailboxes are a tempting target for thieves. Don’t help them by bringing all packages inside in a timely manner.

Going out of town? Have mail held at the post office. Those planning to be away from home for a few days should sign up for Hold Mail service on www.usps.com. Letters and packages will be held securely at the post office until recipients pick them up or request they be delivered.

Plan ahead and ship packages using Hold for Pickup. People sending packages can choose the Hold for Pickup option on www.usps.com. Packages will be safely held at the recipient’s local post office until they can pick it up. People expecting a package can redirect it to the local post office by selecting Hold for Pickup using Intercept a Package under Track & Manage on www.usps.com.

Customize the delivery. Those who are expecting something they know will not fit in their mailbox, and they won’t be home to receive it, can authorize the carrier to leave it in a specified location. Visit www.usps.com, enter the tracking number in Track a Package, and select Delivery Instructions.

Secure the shipment using USPS Special Services. Signature Confirmation helps ensure the package ends up in the right hands by requiring a first initial and last name at the time of delivery. For the most valuable packages, people can opt for Registered Mail service. Registered Mail receives special handling from the time it’s mailed until the time it’s delivered.

Monitor the front door. Those who have a home security camera system and catch mail thieves in the act should save the video and contact the Postal Inspection Service at 877.876.2455.

For more package security and other related tips, visit www.uspis.gov.

About the U.S. Postal Inspection Service

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is the nation’s oldest federal law enforcement agency. It supports and protects the U.S. Postal Service and its employees, infrastructure and customers; it enforces the laws that defend the nation’s mail system from illegal or dangerous use; and it ensures public trust in the mail. Over 2,400 postal inspectors, postal police, technical and administrative people are spread out over 17 divisions and the national headquarters in Washington. For more information, visit www.uspis.gov, and follow us on Twitter (@USPISpressroom), Facebook (@Postalinspectors), and Instagram (@postalinspectors).