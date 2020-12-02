Power plant donates to Haven of Hope

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — The Robert P. Mone Generating Station announced that, in collaboration with Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative, it has donated $1,000 to Haven of Hope of Van Wert County, a shelter for displaced individuals and families that provides shelter and support for affected residents to secure the resources necessary to embrace the next phase of their lives.

“The Mone staff is pleased to contribute to Haven of Hope of Van Wert County,” said Plant Manager Dave Richardson. “The rate of homelessness in Van Wert County is staggering. We hope that our donation encourages others to get involved to address an issue that affects us all.”

The Robert P. Mone Generating Station is natural gas-powered peaking plant with a 510 MW generation capacity. Peaking plants are placed into operation when energy demand is at its highest.

Haven of Hope of Van Wert County engages with its clients to affect more independent and productive lives by providing for their spiritual, physical, and emotional needs.