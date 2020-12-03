Girls hoops: VW wins, Knights, Lancers fall

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert 50 Celina 29

CELINA — Sofi Houg led all scorers with 17 points, including nine in the third quarter, and Van Wert pulled away from Celina 50-29 in the Western Buckeye League opener on Thursday night.

Kyra Welch added 10 points, with eight of those coming in the second half, while Jaylyn Rickard chipped in with seven. Taylor Klingshirn led Celina (0-1, 0-1 WBL) with seven points.

Van Wert led 11-4 after one quarter and 25-11 at halftime, then the Lady Cougars outscored the hosts 18-11 in the third quarter to take a 43-22 lead into the final period.

Van Wert (2-1, 1-0 WBL) is scheduled to host Spencerville on Tuesday.

Spencerville 64 Crestview 39

CONVOY — Crestview led 17-10 after one quarter, but Spencerville roared back for a 64-39 win in the Northwest Conference opener for both teams on Thursday.

The Bearcats (1-2, 1-0 NWC) outscored Crestview 22-9 in the second quarter to take a 32-26 lead at halftime, then the visitors enjoyed a 15-4 scoring third quarter scoring advantage and led 47-30 entering the final period.

Cali Gregory led Crestview with 15 points, including a pair of treys, while Olivia Cunningham scored eight, including six in the first quarter.

Spencerville had four players finish in double figures. Gillian Goecke led all scorers with 20, Emma Leis had 18, Heidi Keller tallied 12 and Lilyan Goecke finished with 11.

Crestview (1-1, 0-1 NWC) is scheduled to host Delphos St. John’s on Saturday, and Spencerville will return to action Tuesday at Van Wert.

Paulding 56 Lincolnview 27

PAULDING — A 27-2 second quarter scoring blitz was too much for Lincolnview to overcome during a 56-27 loss to Paulding on Thursday night.

The Lancers (1-2, 0-1 NWC) trailed by just three, 9-6, after one quarter, before falling behind 36-8 at halftime. Paulding went on to lead 44-12 after three quarters.

Kendall Bollenbacher led Lincolnview with 15 points, while Zadria King finished with five points and a team-high eight rebounds. Paulding’s Jalynn Parrett led all scorers with 20.

Paulding (4-0, 1-0 NWC) owned a 30-24 rebounding advantage and had 19 turnovers, compared to 26 for Lincolnview.

The Lancers are scheduled to travel to New Bremen on Monday and Paulding will play at Wayne Trace on Tuesday.