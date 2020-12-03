#GivingTuesday 2020 raises $176,000 for non-profits

VW independent/submitted information

#GivingTuesday was this past Tuesday, December 1 — a day that is known as a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities, and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to unleash generosity worldwide.

The Van Wert County Foundation celebrated #GivingTuesday by matching donations (up to $10,000 per fund) made to participating VWCF Charitable Organization Endowment Funds on #GivingTuesday.

Individuals and businesses donated to one or multiple funds, essentially doubling the gift with the match. Those who gave to The Van Wert County Foundation’s #GivingTuesday initiative donated both online via the VWCF website and in the Foundation’s office.

Donors showed up in a big way this year to support the 11 participating non-profit organizations. The initiative was a huge success, with a total endowed amount of $176,290.85, including the VWCF match — an increase of $77,482.85 over last year’s amount of $98,808.

Plans for #GivingTuesday 2021 (November 30, 2021) are already in the works.

Shown below are the individual endowment funds and the amount donated to each, including VWCF matching funds: