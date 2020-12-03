The Van Wert County Courthouse

Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020

#GivingTuesday 2020 raises $176,000 for non-profits

VW independent/submitted information

#GivingTuesday was this past Tuesday, December 1 — a day that is known as a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities, and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to unleash generosity worldwide.

The Van Wert County Foundation celebrated #GivingTuesday by matching donations (up to $10,000 per fund) made to participating VWCF Charitable Organization Endowment Funds on #GivingTuesday. 

Individuals and businesses donated to one or multiple funds, essentially doubling the gift with the match. Those who gave to The Van Wert County Foundation’s #GivingTuesday initiative donated both online via the VWCF website and in the Foundation’s office. 

Donors showed up in a big way this year to support the 11 participating non-profit organizations. The initiative was a huge success, with a total endowed amount of $176,290.85, including the VWCF match — an increase of $77,482.85 over last year’s amount of $98,808.

Plans for #GivingTuesday 2021 (November 30, 2021) are already in the works.

Shown below are the individual endowment funds and the amount donated to each, including VWCF matching funds:

Charitable Organization Endowment FundRaisedVWCF matchTotal to Endowed Fund
Crestview Heritage Board$11,267.85$10.000$21,267.85
Cross Over the Hill$17,195.00$10,000$27,195.00
Friends of 4-H$2,445.00$2,445.00$4,890.00
NPAC Permanent Endowment$1,675.00$1,675.00$3,350.00
PLC Health Clinic$10,998.00$10,000.00$20,998.00
Van Wert Civic Theatre$4,450.00$4,450.00$8,900.00
VW County Council on Aging$5,795.00$5,795.00$11,590.00
VW County Fairgrounds$10,000.00$10,000.00$20,000.00
VW County Historical Society$10,900.00$10,000.00$20,900.00
Wassenberg Art Association$500.00$500.00$1,000.00
Wee Care Learning Center$26,200.00$10,000.00$36,200.00
Grand Totals$101,425.85$74,865.00$176,290.85

