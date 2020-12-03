#GivingTuesday 2020 raises $176,000 for non-profits
VW independent/submitted information
#GivingTuesday was this past Tuesday, December 1 — a day that is known as a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities, and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to unleash generosity worldwide.
The Van Wert County Foundation celebrated #GivingTuesday by matching donations (up to $10,000 per fund) made to participating VWCF Charitable Organization Endowment Funds on #GivingTuesday.
Individuals and businesses donated to one or multiple funds, essentially doubling the gift with the match. Those who gave to The Van Wert County Foundation’s #GivingTuesday initiative donated both online via the VWCF website and in the Foundation’s office.
Donors showed up in a big way this year to support the 11 participating non-profit organizations. The initiative was a huge success, with a total endowed amount of $176,290.85, including the VWCF match — an increase of $77,482.85 over last year’s amount of $98,808.
Plans for #GivingTuesday 2021 (November 30, 2021) are already in the works.
Shown below are the individual endowment funds and the amount donated to each, including VWCF matching funds:
|Charitable Organization Endowment Fund
|Raised
|VWCF match
|Total to Endowed Fund
|Crestview Heritage Board
|$11,267.85
|$10.000
|$21,267.85
|Cross Over the Hill
|$17,195.00
|$10,000
|$27,195.00
|Friends of 4-H
|$2,445.00
|$2,445.00
|$4,890.00
|NPAC Permanent Endowment
|$1,675.00
|$1,675.00
|$3,350.00
|PLC Health Clinic
|$10,998.00
|$10,000.00
|$20,998.00
|Van Wert Civic Theatre
|$4,450.00
|$4,450.00
|$8,900.00
|VW County Council on Aging
|$5,795.00
|$5,795.00
|$11,590.00
|VW County Fairgrounds
|$10,000.00
|$10,000.00
|$20,000.00
|VW County Historical Society
|$10,900.00
|$10,000.00
|$20,900.00
|Wassenberg Art Association
|$500.00
|$500.00
|$1,000.00
|Wee Care Learning Center
|$26,200.00
|$10,000.00
|$36,200.00
|Grand Totals
|$101,425.85
|$74,865.00
|$176,290.85
POSTED: 12/03/20 at 12:26 am. FILED UNDER: Top Story