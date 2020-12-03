Lancer grapplers top Crestview 36-30

Van Wert independent sports

It was Crestview’s first ever varsity wrestling match, but it was Lincolnview that came out on top 36-30 during Thursday night’s dual match between the two Northwest Conference rivals at Lincolnview High School. Results are listed below.

Louis Ulery (left) and Landon Friemoth (right) square off on the mat. Bob Barnes photo

106 – Gavin Grubb (CV) won by forfeit

113 – double void

120 – double void

126 – Joey Sawyer (LV) pinned Levi Grace (CV)

132 – Jaden Renner (CV) won by forfeit

138 – Dylan Hensely (LV) pinned Holden Thornel (CV)

145 – Asher Hubble (LV) pinned Evan Sowers (CV)

152 – double void

160 – Jaden Hubble (LV) won by forfeit

170 – Joel Bill (LV) pinned Bryan Myers (CV)

182 – Donovan Wreath (CV) won by forfeit

195 – Tyler Hart (CV) won by forfeit

220 – Tyler Ulrey (LV) pinned Trevon Barton (CV)

285 – Louis Ulrey (LV) pinned Landon Friemoth CV)

Exhibition matches

145 – Lance Stuckey (LV) pinned Jaden Renner (CV)

220 – Braxton Coil (LV) pinned Tyler Hart (CV)

Both teams are scheduled to compete at the Lancer Invitational on December 12.