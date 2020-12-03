Lancers have lots of returning talent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

There’s no way around it – with five returning starters plus three other letter winners back, Lincolnview appears poised for a strong 2020-2021 boys’ basketball season.

The returning starters from last year’s 12-12 (6-2 NWC) Lancer squad are all seniors – 6-2 forward Creed Jessee (13.7 points per game, 5.0 rebounds per game, 2.1 assists per game); 5-10 guard Collin Overholt (10 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 3.8 apg); 6-4 forward Jake Bowersock (8.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg); 6-1 guard Clayton Leeth (6.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.9 apg), and 5-9 guard Aaron Cavinder (6.5 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.6 apg).

Creed Jessee is one of five starters back for the Lancers. Wyatt Richardson/file photo

Along with those five players, three junior letter winners are competing for playing time as well – 5-9 guard Landon Price (4.2 ppg), 6-5 forward Daegan Hatfield (2.0 ppg) and 5-10 guard Garrett Richardson (1.2 ppg).

“I like the experience that this team has,” Lincolnview head coach Brett Hammons said. “They have been through many situations that I believe will help them this year. I also think we are a versatile team that can score in different ways.”

“The players that are returning are talented, but will have to continue to improve,” Hammons continued. “We have to continue to get better at rebounds and staying in front of the ball. If we can continue to get our players to develop and play with consistency on both ends of the floor I feel we could have a successful season.”

Hammons (eight years, 111-83) also expects contributions from two seniors off the bench, 6-4 forward Fletcher Collins and 5-9 guard Peter McMaster, and 6-1 forward Isaiah Peterson is the eighth senior on the roster.

Lincolnview’s season was scheduled to begin last Saturday against Van Wert, but the game was postponed and has yet to be rescheduled. The Lancers are now scheduled to open at home Saturday against Continental, with the first road game scheduled for next Tuesday against Upper Scioto Valley. Other non-conference games include Fort Jennings, Kalida, Ottoville, Fort Recovery, Miller City, Antwerp, Parkway, Delphos St. John’s, Coldwater and Arlington.

The Northwest Conference opener is slated for Friday, December 18, at Spencerville.

With the returning talent on the roster, Lincolnview can be considered a NWC title contender, but Hammons said there are several quality teams in the conference.

“I think the NWC could be very competitive,” the coach stated. “We have an experienced team back but so do other teams. There are a lot of talented players in the league, and we will have to show up to compete each night in order to get wins.”

“I feel if we play to the level that we can we could put ourselves in very good position to contend in the conference,” Hammons added.

Hammond is being assisted by Benji Byrne, Andy Breese (JV) and Eddie Dreyer (freshman), along with Justis Dowdy.