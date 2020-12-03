Lois June Jay

Lois June Jay, 94, of Haviland, passed away at 10:10 a.m. Friday, November 27, 2020, at Country Inn in Latty.

She was born September 18, 1926, in Piqua, the daughter of Earl Bates and Lois A. (Ilo) Bates, who both preceded her in death. On June 19, 1948, she married Ned R. Jay, who passed away October 19, 2009.

Survivors include her three children, Kenneth W. (Denise) Jay of Van Wert, Gary (Pat) Jay of Findlay, and Deborah (Ray) Cook of Kodak, Tennessee; eight grandchildren, Chad (Kelli) Jay, Kristen (John) Maenle, Matt Jay, Jeff (Sarah) Jay, Angie (Sam) Cole, Ryan (Kate) Cook, Derek Cox and Alisha Cox; and 12 great-grandchildren.

June was also preceded in death by two grandchildren, Anthony Ned and Jennifer Lynn Jay.

In many ways, June was the epitome of the post-World War II woman, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. As a wife, she and her husband Ned, championed a common cause: focus on others and your life will be a rewarding one — but remember that family always comes first. From the 1950s into the 1970s, she was attentive, supportive, and heavily involved in her children’s lives. She worked to lay the foundation that would carry them into adulthood. Then she took that same care, love and effort to her grandchildren. June loved to have a loud, chaotic household, the kind of loud and chaos that can only be created by children.

Her involvement in the Marsh Foundation reflects the value she placed on children having a loving home. As a mother of teenagers, she became part owner of a place called The Tastee Freeze. June often said: “I wanted my kids to have a place to work so they could learn the importance of developing a strong work ethic.” Over time, as June slid deeper into the world of dementia, it was obvious she still loved a loud and chaotic household — the kind that now was created by her adult children, her adult grandchildren and her young great-grandchildren.

Due to the Covid-19 situation there will be no services or vitiation at this time. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Village Cemetery in Pleasant Hill.

Preferred memorials: The Marsh Foundation, 1229 Lincoln Highway, Van Wert, OH 45891 or online at https://www.marshfoundaiton.org.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.