Man flees from arrest, faces more charges

VW independent/submitted information

A Van Wert County man will face new charges after he tried to flee to avoid service of an arrest warrant on Saturday.

Donald O’Day

Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach reported that one of his deputies was serving an arrest warrant on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, on Donald O’Day, 43, at a residence in Tully Township on Saturday, and spotted O’Day in the passenger seat of a Dodge Durango parked at the residence.

The deputy notified O’Day of the arrest warrant, and he then became uncooperative and refused to obey the deputy’s commands. O’Day then attempted to flee on foot, but the deputy was able to subdue him after using a taser.

The deputy also recovered items O’Day had dropped during his attempt to flee. Those items included a moderate amount of methamphetamine, what are suspected to be Vicodin tablets, and a cell phone.

The driver of the Durango fled the residence, but was stopped by deputies, but was later released.

Deputies then obtained a search warrant for the Tully Township residence and found the following items inside:

A moderate amount of methamphetamine

A moderate amount of what is suspected to be cocaine

A moderate amount of suspected Fentanyl

Digital scales and baggies

A moderate amount of suspected drug paraphernalia

An unknown powdery substance

Cell phones

A moderate amount of U.S. currency

Following his arrest, O’Day was taken to Van Wert Health for medical treatment, and then was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. Sheriff Riggenbach said the drug investigation is continuing, with additional charges to be filed in the case.

A nuisance letter was also sent to the landlord of the Tully Township residence notifying the property owner what occurred at his residence. Further illegal activity at the residence could result in seizure of the property.

Sheriff Riggenbach further requested that anyone with information on drug activity contact his office at 419.238.3866 or use the sheriff’s office’s website at www.vanwertcountysheriff.com and click on “submit a crime tip” link. Those reporting information may remain anonymous.

People can also call Van Wert County Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP, where those calling may also remain anonymous.