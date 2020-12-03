Virtual United Way fundraiser successful

VW independent/submitted information

The United Way team at Eaton Corporation held its 11th annual Bag Raffle November 16-20. This year’s event was held virtually at Eaton Corporation, with bag and door prizes posted on the United Way’s Facebook page.

The Eaton United Way team thanked members of the community for their very generous donations, noting that, without the community’s support, its efforts would not have been accomplished. Although this year may have looked a little different, Eaton team members noted that the United Way event was still successful in reaching its goal. A total of $4,400 was raised during this year’s Bag Raffle.

United Way Executive Director Vicki Smith (left) and members of the local Eaton Corporation United Way team conduct this year’s Bag Raffle. United Way photo

“At a time when everything feels uncertain, we find comfort and encouragement knowing that you care about our cause,” team members noted in an email.

The following individuals and organizations made donations to this year’s event:

The Elk’s Golf Committee, Ace Hardware, Foster Family Chiropractic, Laudick’s Jewelry, Amber Davis of Schrader Realty, Tisha Fast of State Farm, Straley Realty, United Way Board member Kim Bruns, The United Way office, YMCA-Hickory Sticks Golf Club, YWCA, Edward Jones-Trevor Webster, Auto Zone, Casey’s General Store, Collin’s Fine Foods, The Galley, Humble Bumble, Just For You Flowers, Laurie’s Naturescapes, Pizza Hut, Quick Change, Westwood Car Wash, Ruler Foods, Rural King, Salt Cave-Massotherapy, Shine Detailing, Subway, Tastefully Simple-Lynn Duff, Total Reflections, Tractor Supply Company, The Well, The Flower B, Sweetreat & Company-Julie Burk, and the following departments at Eaton Corporation: Adapter’s Assembly, Fittings Assembly, Distribution, Quality, Human Resources, EHS, East Hose Assembly, West Hose Assembly, Office, Pro-Team, Maintenance, and Staff.