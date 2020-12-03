VW Post names 2020 trooper, dispatcher

VW independent/submitted information

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Van Wert Post has named its Trooper and Dispatcher of the Year.

Trooper Jacob W. Lawson has been selected the 2020 “Trooper of the Year” at the Van Wert post.

Trooper Lawson

Dispatcher Klausing

The selection of Trooper Lawson, 28, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2020. Fellow officers stationed at the Van Wert post chose Trooper Lawson based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

Trooper Lawson joined the Highway Patrol in 2018 as a member of the 164th class. Originally from Springfield, Trooper Lawson is a graduate of Kenton Ridge High School and Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

He and his family reside in Paulding County.

Radio Dispatcher Katie I. Klausing has been selected the 2020 “Dispatcher of the Year” at the Van Wert dispatch center.

Klausing joined the Highway Patrol in 2018 and has been assigned to the Van Wert dispatch center throughout her career. She is a graduate of Lincolnview High School and Vantage Career Center.

Klausing, 37, was honored in recognition of her outstanding service over the past year. Supervision and dispatchers chose Klausing based on her technical job knowledge and ability, enthusiastic work attitude, teamwork, and prompt and courteous response to the public’s request for information and assistance.

Klausing and her family reside in Van Wert County.

Both Lawson and Klausing are in contention for district and state honors as “Trooper of the Year” and “Dispatcher of the Year”. Those honors will be announced at a later date.