Friday night basketball scoreboard

Allen East 58 New Knoxville 55 Antwerp 70 Fort Jennings 32 Ayersville 46 Patrick Henry 31 Bath 69 Ada 37 Coldwater 60 Kenton 27 Continental 48 Hicksville 33 Crestview 51 Lima Central Catholic 46 Holgate 36 Miller City 33 Kalida 52 Delphos St. John’s 37 New Bremen 38 Celina 27 Ottawa-Glandorf 68 Liberty Center 43 Paulding 63 Defiance 56 (OT) Perry 75 Waynesfield-Goshen 39 Spencerville 48 Elida 33 St. Henry 46 St. Marys Memorial 45 (OT) Wapakoneta 45 Marion Local 38 Wayne Trace 50 Bryan 34

Here are final scores of Friday night’s (December 4) area boys’ high school basketball games.

