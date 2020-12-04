The Van Wert County Courthouse

Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020

Friday night basketball scoreboard

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores of Friday night’s (December 4) area boys’ high school basketball games.

Non-conference

Allen East 58 New Knoxville 55
Antwerp 70 Fort Jennings 32
Ayersville 46 Patrick Henry 31
Bath 69 Ada 37
Coldwater 60 Kenton 27
Continental 48 Hicksville 33
Crestview 51 Lima Central Catholic 46
Holgate 36 Miller City 33
Kalida 52 Delphos St. John’s 37
New Bremen 38 Celina 27
Ottawa-Glandorf 68 Liberty Center 43
Paulding 63 Defiance 56 (OT)
Perry 75 Waynesfield-Goshen 39
Spencerville 48 Elida 33
St. Henry 46 St. Marys Memorial 45 (OT)
Wapakoneta 45 Marion Local 38
Wayne Trace 50 Bryan 34

PCL

Ottoville 55 Columbus Grove 44

MAC

Minster 51 Versailles 39

POSTED: 12/04/20 at 9:40 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports