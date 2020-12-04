Friday night basketball scoreboard
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores of Friday night’s (December 4) area boys’ high school basketball games.
Non-conference
Allen East 58 New Knoxville 55
Antwerp 70 Fort Jennings 32
Ayersville 46 Patrick Henry 31
Bath 69 Ada 37
Coldwater 60 Kenton 27
Continental 48 Hicksville 33
Crestview 51 Lima Central Catholic 46
Holgate 36 Miller City 33
Kalida 52 Delphos St. John’s 37
New Bremen 38 Celina 27
Ottawa-Glandorf 68 Liberty Center 43
Paulding 63 Defiance 56 (OT)
Perry 75 Waynesfield-Goshen 39
Spencerville 48 Elida 33
St. Henry 46 St. Marys Memorial 45 (OT)
Wapakoneta 45 Marion Local 38
Wayne Trace 50 Bryan 34
PCL
Ottoville 55 Columbus Grove 44
MAC
Minster 51 Versailles 39
