Patrol maintains focus on impaired driving

VW independent/submitted information

As part of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s ongoing effort to make Ohio roadways safe, troopers continue to focus on impaired driving this month and throughout the holiday season.

“We take impaired driving seriously and remain dedicated to promoting safety on Ohio’s roadways,” said Patrol Superintendent Colonel Richard S. Fambro. “We need all motorists to commit to safer roads by planning ahead, designating a sober driver and ensuring that everyone in the vehicle is buckled up.”

Since 2015, there were 81,006 OVI-related crashes on Ohio roadways, killing 2,691 people and injuring 49,190 others. During that same period, troopers removed more than 141,000 impaired drivers from Ohio roadways. OVI-related crashes accounted for 40 percent of all fatal crashes in Ohio in the last five years.

“Please don’t risk your life or the lives of others by getting behind the wheel impaired this holiday season,” said Lt. Jonathan Gray. “You can save lives and ensure our roads are safe when you designate a sober driver.”

During the period from 2015-2020, the Van Wert Post reported 165 accidents involving an impaired driver.

The public is encouraged to call #677 to report reckless or impaired drivers, and drug activity.

To view a copy of the entire statistical recap, visit https://www.statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/OVI_Bulletin_2020_Dec.pdf.