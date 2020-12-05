Kristine Irene Minnich

Kristine Irene Minnich, 72, of Van Wert, passed away at 12:50 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at Van Wert Manor.

She was born July 16, 1948, in Van Wert, the daughter of George Kenneth Miller Jr. and Thelma Elizabeth (Kindley) Miller, who both preceded her in death. On November 23, 1968, she married Kenneth Minnich, who survives.

Family survivors include her four children, Kirk (Christy) Minnich of Cincinnati, Kerri (Doug) Klingel of Columbus, Kyle (Joni) Minnich of Celina, and Kimberly (Ben) Laudick of Van Wert; 11 grandchildren, Braden, Meredith, Larissa, Owen, Trey, Lauren, Andrew, Leighton, Scarlett, Harper, and Kade; one brother, Dr. Dennis J. Miller of Van Wert; and a sister, Pamela A. (John) Wannemacher of Van Wert.

Kris was also preceded in death by two brothers, Dr. Timothy Miller and Kenneth Miller.

Kris was a 1966 graduate of Van Wert High School and attended Northwestern School of Business. She was a receptionist for her father’s optometry office for over 40 years. She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert and served on the Buckeye Y Board for 20 years. Kris enjoyed her children and grandchildren and their activities.

Due to Covid-19 considerations, services will be private for the family. Burial will take place in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-7 p.m. Friday, December 11, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert YWCA.