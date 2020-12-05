Saturday night boys basketball scoreboard

The Van Wert County Courthouse

Here are final scores from Saturday night’s (December 4) area boys’ basketball games.

Allen East 51 Waynesfield-Goshen 47
Antwerp 58 Pandora-Gilboa 30
Ayersville 50 Miller City 48
Botkins 42 Marion Local 30
Bluffton 79 Liberty-Benton 67
Crestview 56 Parkway 38
Delphos St. John’s 61 Elida 27
Jackson Center 57 Coldwater 32
Lima St. 71 Ashland 53
Lincolnview 74 Continental 55
Ottawa-Glandorf 85 Van Buren 27
Ottoville 56 Ada 23
Perry 61 Delphos Jefferson 35
Rossford 53 Defiance 49
Shawnee 75 St. Henry 43
Spencerville 74 Fort Jennings 60

