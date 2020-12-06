Lincolnview wins season opener 74-55

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Lincolnview answered an early string of treys by Continental with a 15-0 run, and the Lancers never looked back on the way to a 74-55 season-opening win over the Pirates on Saturday.

Continental’s first four baskets came from beyond the three-point arc, including two each by Mitchell Coleman and Rhenn Armey, and the Pirates raced out to a 12-5 lead.

Jake Bowersock powers to the basket against Continental. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young

From there, Lincolnview (1-0) made a defensive switch that would allow Continental (2-2) to convert just one more three-pointer the rest of the game, and the Lancers poured in 12 unanswered points to close the quarter, including back-to-back triples by Garrett Richardson and Collin Overholt.

“We chose to change what we were doing and I think it made our kids a little more intense,” Lincolnview head coach Brett Hammons said. “I thought we did a good job of pressuring, picking up the tempo of the game and playing the way we wanted to. I think it gave them some fits and we made shots, and momentum can change when you starting making shots, so I think that was a huge part of it.”

Leading 17-12, Lincolnview’s Aaron Cavinder opened the second quarter with a trey, and the Lancers later went on a 9-0 run to extend the lead to 33-17. Overholt, Jake Bowersock and Creed Jessee each scored four points in the period and the Lancers led 35-22 at halftime.

The Pirates never really threatened in the second half, as Landon Price and Bowersock combined for 11 of Lincolnview’s 18 third quarter points, then nine Lancers teamed up to score 21 points in the final period.

Four Lancers finished in double figures, with Overholt registering a team-high 14 points, while Price added 12. Bowersock and Cavinder each finished with 11.

“That’s going to help us,” Hammons said of the balanced scoring effort. “If we’re going to continue to pick the tempo up, we have guys that can shoot it down low well and I think it helps make us tough to guard, so they can’t just focus on just one or two guys.”

Hammons also praised the play of Bowersock and Clayton Leeth, who finished with six points and five rebounds.

“That’s what we want Clayton to do for us,” Hammons explained. “He does a great job, he’s a slasher, he attacks and rebounds well for us, especially on the offensive end. Jake is the guy we go down low to and we tried to feed him as much as we could and he did a good job on both ends of the floor.”

As a team, the Lancers were 27-of-51 (53 percent) from the floor, including 8-of-15 from three-point range, and 12-of-17 from the foul line, with 25 rebounds and 10 turnovers.

“I thought we shot it well tonight, especially for our first time out,” Hammons said. “There are things we have to clean up – defensively we led them score double figures in every single quarter so we have to do a better job with that, but there are things we can build on. I thought at times our offense looked good and we did a good job with quick hitters.”

“We were just happy to get on the floor,” the coach added. “The looks on those kids’ faces…it’s good to go against a different team and not just ourselves, so it’s great the season’s going on and we get to play basketball.”

Coleman led Continental with a game-high 26 points and the Pirates finished 21-of-49 (42.8 percent) from the floor, including 5-of-16 on three-point attempts. The visitors converted 8-of-13 free throws, pulled down 22 rebounds and had 14 turnovers.

Lincolnview is scheduled to play at Upper Scioto Valley on Tuesday.

Scoring summary

Lincolnview 17 18 18 21 – 74

Continental 12 10 14 19 – 55

Lincolnview: Garrett Richardson 2-0-5; Clayton Leeth 2-2-6; Aaron Cavinder 4-0-11; Peter McMaster 1-1-3; Collin Overholt 5-2-14; Landon Price 5-0-14; Daegan Hatfield 1-2-4; Jake Bowersock 5-1-11; Creed Jessee 1-4-6; Fletcher Collins 1-0-2

Continental: Gavin Hugg 2-0-5; Mitchell Coleman 10-3-26; Rhenn Armey 2-0-6; Andrew Hoeffel 2-3-7; Reed Warnement 4-0-8; Bryce Recker 1-1-3

JV: Lincolnview 64-23