Monday Mailbag: winter sports & more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

After a hiatus for the holidays, the Monday Mailbag is back to its regular format, and this week’s questions center around winter sports, to play or delay, Van Wert’s boys basketball team, and the 2020 state champion Van Wert Cougars vs. previous Cougar teams.

Q: What are the chances the high school winter sports season is played in its entirety? To me, the odds seem pretty slim. Name withheld upon request

A: Like many people, I’m taking it day-to-day or even hour-by-hour, because things can change rapidly due to COVID-19. Some games most likely will be postponed or canceled this month and probably next month. After that, who knows?

I doubt we’ll see winter sports tournaments canceled like they were earlier this year. They may have a different look like football did, but that’s better than having nothing at all.

Q: Why wasn’t the winter sports season delayed until sometime in January? That seems like the more sensible option. Name withheld upon request

A:I figured either Governor Mike DeWine or the Ohio High School Athletic Association would pull the plug until next month, but looking at it now, I think DeWine and OHSAA are tired of being the bad guys, so they handed off to the schools.

It’s been left up to each school district and some, including Toledo City League schools and some Cincinnati-area schools have delayed sports until next month.

I can see some games being canceled or postponed, but at this point, it doesn’t appear likely that anyone is ready to put things on hold for a month or longer.

Q: What are your thoughts on Van Wert’s basketball team? Can they finish in the upper half of the WBL this season? Name withheld upon request

A: I think the Cougars have the potential to be a very fun team to watch and yes, I think an upper half WBL finish is quite possible. In my mind, Shawnee has to be pegged as the favorite and Ottawa-Glandorf is an annual contender. St. Marys Memorial appears to be strong this year as well, but I really believe Van Wert can compete for a top five WBL finish.

Look for a preview of Van Wert basketball on the Sports page later this week.

Q: How would Van Wert’s 2020 state championship team stack up against the 2000 team or perhaps against the great Van Wert teams of the 1950s? Name withheld upon request

A: It all depends on who you ask, but it’s tough to compare teams from different decades, especially from 60-plus years ago. No doubt all of them were fine teams.

I’d love to see some game film of some of the 1950s teams.

Readers – any thoughts on previous teams compared to the 2020 state champs?

If you have a question or comment for the next Monday Mailbag, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.