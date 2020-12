VWHS Class of 1966 plans 55th reunion

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert High School Class of 1966 has scheduled its 55th reunion date for September 25, 2021, at Willow Bend Country Club.

The reunion committee is asking that all class members forward reunion information to other class members, since the committee does not have email addresses for all classmates.

More information will be released in the coming year.