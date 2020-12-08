Decker leads Van Wert bowlers to win

Van Wert independent sports

Led by senior Lorrie Decker, Van Wert improved to 2-1 (2-0 WBL) by defeating Western Buckeye League favorite Wapakoneta 2541 to 2410 in girls’ bowling action at Olympic Lanes on Monday.

Decker finished with a 226-246-472 series, while Hannah Say had a 179 game and Tiarra Rhodes chipped in with a 156, and both made big shots when needed.

Sophomore Ryleigh Hanicq rolled a 187 game and a two-game series of 345 game series of 345, while classmate Makenna Nagel chipped in with 152 game. Junior Anna Cassidy had a strong performance during the Baker set.

The junior varsity squad bowled short handed but performed well before falling to Wapakoneta. Ashley Brown led the team with a two-game series of 266. The JV fell to 0-3 on the season.

Van Wert is scheduled to face Defiance Thursday at C and H Lanes.