Gov. urges Congress to OK relief package

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued the following statement to Congress urging passage of another COVID-19 relief package:

Mike DeWine

“I strongly urge Congress to pass a much-needed bipartisan COVID-19 relief package before leaving Washington for the holiday recess.

“We are grateful in Ohio for the significant federal assistance provided to date, but more relief is desperately needed to support the ongoing state and local government response to this pandemic and to help our citizens, businesses, health care providers, essential workers, and schools as we face the public health and economic challenges that remain.

“The COVID-19 vaccine trials have demonstrated promising results. However, until we reach community immunity, the virus remains a great health and economic threat. In Ohio, we are seeing record-high cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

“Many vital CARES Act programs have already run out, and more are set to expire before the end of the year. Ohio’s workers, families, small businesses and industries, health care professionals, schools and children are struggling. Additional substantial aid is essential. Continued investment will not only allow us to dampen the economic fallout in Ohio and slow a potential recession in the coming years, but ultimately, it will also help our citizens to return to normal when the pandemic ends.

“I remain grateful for the ongoing state, local, and federal partnership in the face of the pandemic. Continued support from Congress is essential to keep the Ohio economy open and protect the lives and livelihoods of all Ohioans.”