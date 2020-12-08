Lancers, Lady Knights post hoops wins

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview 65 Upper Scioto Valley 52 (boys)

MCGUFFEY — Collin Overholt scored 18 points and Lincolnview improved to 2-0 with a 65-52 non-conference win over Upper Scioto Valley on Tuesday.

Creed Jessee added 14 points and eight rebounds, Aaron Cavinder finished with 13 points and four assists, and Clayton Leeth also finished in double figures with 11 points, including a pair of triples.

Lincolnview led 11-8 after one quarter then enjoyed a 30-21 lead at halftime, and a 46-34 lead after three quarters. The Lancers were 14-of-30 from two point range and 7-of-14 from beyond the three-point arc, 16-of-23 from the foul line, to go along with 21 rebounds and 16 turnovers.

Conner Sanders led Upper Scioto Valley (0-2) with 14 points, while Jackson Rohrs and Drew Stephens added 11 apiece. The Rams finished 20-of-55 from the floor, including just 3-of-19 on three-point attempts, and 9-of-14 from the free throw line, with 26 rebounds and 18 turnovers.

Lincolnview is scheduled to play at Wayne Trace on Saturday.

Crestview 46 Ottoville 36 (girls)

OTTOVILLE — Crestview held Ottoville to single digits in each of three quarters and the Lady Knights posted a 46-36 road win on Tuesday.

Crestview led 15-5 after one quarter and 22-13 at halftime, then the Lady Knights outscored the Big Green 16-7 in the third quarter to take a commanding 38-20 lead into the final period. Cali Gregory hit a pair of treys in the third quarter, while Olivia Cunningham added five points in the period.

Gregory, Cunningham and Bailey Gregory each finished with 11 points for Crestview, while Ottoville’s Tori Thomas led all scorers with 12.

Crestview (3-1) is scheduled to travel to Columbus Grove on Thursday.