New Bremen too much for Lincolnview

Van Wert independent sports

NEW BREMEN — A big fourth quarter allowed New Bremen to post a 66-42 non-conference girls’ basketball win over Lincolnview on Monday.

Leading 43-33 entering the final period, New Bremen outscored the visitors 23-9 in the final stanza. Elli Roeterman led all scorers with 26 points, while Kaylee Freund scored 17 and pulled down 12 rebounds. The Cardinals finished with 35 rebounds, including 14 on the offensive end.

The game was tied 11-11 after one, then New Bremen led 29-21 at halftime.

Lincolnview was led by Annie Mendenhall, who scored 10 points and had six rebounds. Kendall Bollenbacher finished with nine points. The Lancers had 31 rebounds, including 15 offensive boards.

The Lancers (1-3) are scheduled to host Lima Central Catholic on Thursday.