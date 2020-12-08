On the Air: radio station 99.7FM WKSD

Van Wert independent sports

Here is this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedule for 99.7FM WKSD. Please note the schedule may change due to COVID-19.

Tuesday December 8 – Ottoville at Antwerp (boys)

Friday December 11 – Columbus Grove at Crestview (boys)

Saturday December 12 Lincolnview at Wayne Trace (boys)

Note: Van Wert is now scheduled to open its season at home against Kalida on Saturday, December 12, with a 4 p.m. junior varsity tipoff. WERT 1220AM/104.3FM, which normally carries Van Wert games, is contractually bound to carry University of Toledo football that day (3 p.m. kickoff vs. Central Michigan). If the football game is canceled because of COVID-19, WERT will carry the Van Wert game.