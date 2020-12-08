Random Thoughts: hoops and more

This week’s Random Thoughts center around Northwest Conference basketball, creative scheduling, Ohio-State and Michigan, the Indiana Hoosiers, and the Cleveland Browns.

NWC hoops

I’m thinking the Northwest Conference boys’ basketball championship race will be an interesting one this season.

In my mind, Columbus Grove, Crestview and Lincolnview are the main contenders and one can argue that Allen East will be in the mix as well.

A key game will tip off conference play this Friday, with Columbus Grove visiting Crestview.

NLL tournament

It’s not in this area, but it’s worth mentioning.

The Northern Lakes League ( Anthony Wayne, Bowling Green, Maumee, Napoleon, Northview, Perrysburg, Southview and Springfield) has come up with a revised boys’ basketball schedule, and it includes a conference tournament.

The change came about because Lucas County has all but shut down athletics until mid-January at the earliest, due to COVID-19.

The NLL will crown a regular season champion and a league tournament champion.

In these COVID-19 times, it’s nice to see some creative thinking.

OSU-Michigan

The Ohio State Buckeyes are favored by 30 over Michigan, but I’m not buying it.

That’s a big spread for a rivalry game and as an Ohio State fan, I’d love to see it happen, but I doubt it will. Don’t get me wrong, I think the Buckeyes will win by a comfortable margin, just not by 30.

Of course, this is assuming they actually get to play the game.

Indiana

I’m just going to say it – While the Indiana Hoosiers are vastly improved, I don’t think they’re one of the top 10 teams in the country.

They can’t really run the ball and they have trouble stopping the run. Plus, without quarterback Michael Penix, the offense has become very pedestrian. That’s not a good combination.

Yes, they made things interesting against Ohio State after getting down 35-7, but the point is they dug themselves into a 28-point hole.

Are they good? Yes? Great? No, at least not yet.

There – I said it.

Cleveland Browns

It’s been a fun season to be a Browns fan.

While I expected improvement this season, no way did I expect this team to be 9-3 after 12 games.

Yes, I fully understand the schedule hasn’t been the strongest, but I also know in previous seasons the team would have lost many of those winnable games.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.