Van Wert downs Spencerville 48-43

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Sofi Houg scored 19 points and some key shots by the Cougars down the stretch helped Van Wert notch a 48-43 win over Spencerville on Tuesday.

The victory boosted Van Wert’s overall record to 3-1, while Spencerville dropped to 1-3.

The Cougars led 36-24 late in the third quarter, but the Bearcats put together an 11-0 run to pull within a point, 36-35 early in the fourth. Spencerville’s Emma Leis scored eight points, while Kirsten Wurst hit a triple during the run.

Bob Barnes/file photo

However, back-to-back buckets by Kyra Welch and Houg pushed Van Wert’s lead to 40-35 then later, after Spencerville again trimmed the lead to one, 42-41, Carly Smith drilled a trey to put the Cougars ahead 45-41. A steal and layup by Leis pulled the Bearcats to within two, 45-43, but Houg hit three foul shots in the final minute to secure the win.

“It was huge not giving up the lead,” Van Wert head coach Hannah Phlipot said. “We’re learning a lot and we’ve played in some tight games early in the season which is going to help us down the road, but knowing the game situation and being able to execute especially with a team that’s young is very positive for us to see.”

In addition to her 19 points, Houg pulled down eight rebounds, while Jaylyn Rickard chipped in with a season-high nine points, and Carlee Young pulled down nine rebounds and scored four points.

“Sofi has come out strong for us the last couple of games and is doing all the right things offensively,” Phlipot said. “It was nice to see Jay contribute offensively tonight – she does a lot of stuff beyond just scoring for us that doesn’t always get noticed.”

“Carlee Young is the grittiest kid I’ve ever coached, and she’s going to do the dirty stuff night in and night out and she loves it,” Phlipot continued. “That’s what she thrives on and it’s nice to see her contribute.”

As a team, Van Wert won the rebounding battle 35-24, with Allison Schaufelberger pulling down six, Rickard five and Welch four.

Gillian Goecke had seven rebounds for Spencerville, while Leis added five. Leis led all scorers with 21, while Goecke finished with 12.

The Cougars trailed 7-2 early in the game but fought back and took the lead 11-10 on an offensive rebound and return shot by Schaufelberger at the buzzer. Houg scored six of her points in the opening period.

Both teams scored seven points in the second quarter and Van Wert held an 18-17 lead at halftime, then the Cougars poured in 18 points in the third period, including seven by Rickard and four more by Houg.

“We are a win by committee team,” Phlipot said. “It’s going to take all of us and tonight we got to see that a little bit. We saw some girls hit some big shots and get a turnover here or there.”

Spencerville is scheduled to host Paulding on Thursday and Van Wert will host Defiance the same night.

Scoring summary

Van Wert 11 7 18 12 – 48

Spencerville 10 7 10 16 – 43

Van Wert: Carlee Young 2-0-4; Carly Smith 2-2-7; Kyra Welch 3-0-7; Sofi Houg 7-5-19; Jaylyn Rickard 4-0-9; Allison Schaufelberger 1-0-2

Spencerville: Gillian Goecke 4-3-12; Lilyan Goecke 3-1-7; Kirsten Wurst 1-1-3; Emma Leis 7-3-21

JV: Van Wert 27-15