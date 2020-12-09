1st UM Church has Hope Rekindled service

VW independent/submitted information

The Christmas season can be a very difficult time of the year. Some individuals are lonely, some have lost a job, some have recently lost a loved one, and some are suffering from illness or the pain of a broken relationship. Others feel financial stress or the burden of past memories.

The strong emphasis on family and togetherness can accentuate the loneliness of those separated from loved ones. The anguish of a broken relationship, the insecurity of employment, the weariness of health, the pain of isolation, or the pressure of holiday preparations and activity — all of these can make us feel alone in the midst of celebrations of the season.

The Christmas season can make it more difficult to cope. Space and time is needed to acknowledge the sadness and concern that may be present.

First United Methodist Church, 113 W. Central Ave. in Van Wert, offers a unique worship experience for anyone who is finding the Christmas season difficult or sad. On Monday, December 21, at 7 p.m., there will be gentle music, readings, time for quiet reflection, and a brief devotional thought.

There is also an opportunity to have a candle lit in memory of a loved one or as a sign of hope. Come and find Hope Rekindled.