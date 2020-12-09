First Fed completes United Way campaign

VW independent/submitted information

First Federal of Van Wert prides itself in serving Van Wert County.

Once again, First Federal has completed its 2020-2021 United Way campaign with a 100-percent participation from staff and an increase over last year. Not only do the employees contribute, but First Federal also makes a corporate donation to help lead the campaign.

The financial institution has been a key example for many new industry and business campaigns. First Federal has also been a great partner in the Day of Caring bank challenge and has won the challenge for the past several years while collecting thousands of items for the local food pantries.

The United Way gives First Federal a big “thank you” for the example it sets for the community by sharing.