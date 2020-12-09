First Financial donates $20,000 to area

Submitted information

CINCINNATI – First Financial Bank and its Foundation have distributed $20,300 to organizations in northwestern Ohio as part of its focus to support programs and organizations that enhance and develop the communities in which First Financial does business, in particular low-income communities, focusing on the priorities of neighborhood development, workforce development and education, and culture and the arts.

These grants are part of a larger initiative in which the First Financial Foundation is providing support to organizations throughout Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois.

Grant funding is being provided to the YWCA of Van Wert County; the Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Van Wert, and Williams Counties; and New Lima-Housing for the Future, in Lima.

“The support we are providing through grants from the First Financial Foundation is part of our commitment to be woven into the communities we serve,” said Archie Brown, president and CEO of First Financial Bank. “We thank these organizations for working with us to make a positive difference in the lives of the people who live and work here.”

First Financial also secured additional funds for local organizations through two outside sources. These include CREA, a national low-income housing tax credit organization, and the Ohio Capital Impact Corporation, which awards philanthropic grants to enrich the lives of residents and improve communities. These additional funds build upon the direct support from the First Financial Foundation to create an even greater impact throughout First Financial’s service area.

Additional information about First Financial, including its products, services, and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.