Alice L. Barnhart, 86, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

Alice was born February 11, 1934, in Ohio City, the daughter of Wavel L. and Velma L. (Fry) Custer, who both preceded her in death. Alice graduated in 1952 from Ohio City-Liberty High School. She married Harrell A. Barnhart on September 12, 2002, and he died June 6, 2011.

Surviving are a stepson, Ron (Tania) Barnhart of Van Wert; two stepgrandsons, Troy (Sheri) Barnhart of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Terry Barnhart of Van Wert; two stepgreat-grandsons, Josh and Alex Barnhart, both Van Wert; and four nieces, Tania Barnhart of Van Wert, and Beverly Bellinger, Carrie Amweg, and Payton Amweg, all of Coldwater.

Preceding her in death was a brother, Norman (Elouise) Custer of Van Wert; a great-nephew, Richie Bellinger; and two great-nieces, Tricia and Tabatha Bellinger

Alice was a lifelong member of The Apostolic Church of Van Wert, serving as song leader and Sunday school teacher. She worked for over 20 years at National Seal/Federal-Mogul and over 10 years in the office at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

Due to Covid-19 concerns, private graveside services will be held at a later date.

Preferred memorials: The Apostolic Church of Van Wert.

