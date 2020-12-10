Cougars prepping for new hoops season

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Van Wert’s 2020-2021 boys’ basketball season is scheduled to tip off this Saturday as Kalida comes to town for the opener, and it won’t be an easy one for the hosts.

The Wildcats have played three games (3-0) and will play a fourth game on Friday night, while the Cougars will have practiced just four times, due to the football team’s long playoff run to the Division IV state championship, followed by a COVID-19 quarantine.

Owen Treece is back as a three-year returning starter for Van Wert. Bob Barnes photos

Second year head coach Ben Laudick lost eight seniors to graduation, but he has three letter winners back from last year’s 8-15 (4-5 WBL) team, including 5-11 senior guard Owen Treece, who earned first team All-WBL and District 8 honors, and was named third team All-Northwest District. Last season, Treece averaged 22.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

“Owen is a confident and athletic guard who has a score first mentality partly because of all the work he has put into becoming a better player,” Laudick said. “Owen is capable of having big scoring nights (career high 40 points) and has a very high basketball IQ which is huge since many of his teammates will be new to the varsity level this season.”

Also back for Laudick and the Cougars: a pair of 6-0 junior guards, Nate Jackson and Ethan Brown. Jackson averaged 4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.5 steals per contest, while Brown dealt with a hand injury but was a key contributor when in the lineup.

“Nate is a strong, quick, athletic player and will more than likely draw the assignment of guarding the opposing team’s best player every night we take the floor,” Laudick stated. “Ethan has put in a lot of work in the offseason working on his strength and quickness.”

As of now, they’ll be joined in the starting lineup by point guard Garrett Gunter and Ethan Rupert.

“Garrett is a true pass-first point guard that will be called upon to be the primary ball handler and Ethan is a good set shooter that we will be looking to this season as another weapon on the offensive end of the floor,” Laudick said. “Ty Jackson, Trey Laudick, Aidan Pratt and Connor Pratt will play early and often as well,” Seniors Dru Johnson and Evan Knittle return to our program so they look to get into the mix as well.”

Sophomores Carson Smith, Logan Dotson and Maddix Crutchfield are listed on the varsity roster as well, and 10 of the varsity players were on the state championship football team.

“We plan to play an up tempo style offensively but we may need to get our legs underneath us before we get to the pace we want to play at,” the coach continued. “Defensively we look to use our athleticism and length to play an aggressive man to man defense. I think our team depth, athleticism, and defense will be areas of strength earlier for us this season.”

Along with Saturday’s game against Kalida (4 p.m. junior varsity tipoff), a challenging non-conference schedule currently includes games Wayne Trace, Ottoville, Columbus Grove, Marion Local, Bryan, Coldwater, Lima Central Catholic, Delphos St. John’s, St. Henry, and Crestview. Postponed games against Lincolnview and Parkway have yet to be rescheduled.

Defiance was scheduled to be the WBL opener on December 11, but that game has been moved to Monday, January 4, meaning a December 18 home game against Wapakoneta will serve as the league opener for the Cougars.

“There are zero nights off on our schedule,” Laudick said. “The Western Buckeye League is one of the toughest conferences in our area and our non-conference schedule is very challenging but we like our schedule. It is very demanding and it is going to prepare us very well for when the postseason rolls around.”

With the exception of Saturday’s game against Kalida, all Van Wert boys’ basketball games will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.