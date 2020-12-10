Kiner Mr. Football; Treece finishes third

Van Wert independent sports

Cincinnati Roger Bacon running back Corey Kiner has been named as the 34th annual Mr. Ohio Football award winner by the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association.

Van Wert quarterback Owen Treece finished third in the balloting.

Kiner, an LSU-commit, helped lead Division V Roger Bacon to its first-ever regional championship this season. He rushed for 1,866 yards, averaged 13.8 yards per carry, had 37 touchdowns and amassed 2,133 all-purpose yards as Roger Bacon went 10-1 in 2020. Of his 35 rushing touchdowns, 28 of them came before halftime, including 18 first-quarter scores.

He finished his career with 7,130 yards rushing, 10th most in Ohio history.

His 116 rushing touchdowns, 125 total touchdowns and 772 points scored are all good for the third highest totals in the OHSAA record books.

Ironton RB/LB Reid Carrico, who’s committed to Ohio State, finished as the runner-up to Kiner, followed by Treece, who completed 235-of-348 passes for 3,099 yards 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, while rushing for 1,036 yards and 20 touchdowns on 198 carries, while leading the Van Wert Cougars to the Division IV state championship.

Pickerington Central WR/DB Lorenzo Styles Jr. was fourth in the balloting by the OPSWA.

Other finalists for the award included Mason Sullivan, Kirtland, 6-0/206, RB, Senior; Ian Kipp, Mentor, 6-2/215, QB, Sr.; Peter Pedrozo, Westerville South, 5-11/180, QB, Sr.; Beau Brungard, New Middletown Springfield, 6-0/197. QB, Jr., and Davis Singleton, Byesville Meadowbrook, 6-3/200, QB, Sr.

Ohio Mr. Football Winners (including college choice):

1987: Buster Howe, RB-DB-K-P, Zanesville, Ohio State

1988: Robert Smith, RB, Euclid, Ohio State

1989: Robert Smith, RB, Euclid, Ohio State

1990: Bobby Hoying, QB, St. Henry, Ohio State

1991: Derek Kidwell, QB-DE, Fostoria, Bowling Green

1992: Marc Edwards, RB-LB, Norwood, Notre Dame

1993: Curtis Enis, RB-LB, Mississinawa Valley, Penn State

1994: Charles Woodson, DB-RB, Fremont Ross, Michigan

1995: Andy Katzenmoyer, LB, Westerville South, Ohio State

1996: Derek Combs, RB-DB-KR, Grove City, Ohio State

1997: Tony Fisher, RB, Euclid, Notre Dame

1998: Ryan Brewer, RB, Troy, South Carolina

1999: Bam Childress, DB-WR-KR, Bedford St. Peter Chanel, Ohio State

2000: Jeff Backes, RB-DB, Upper Arlington, Northwestern

2001: Maurice Clarett, RB, Warren G. Harding, Ohio State

2002: Ben Mauk, QB, Kenton, Wake Forest/Cincinnati

2003: Ray Williams, RB, Cleveland Benedictine, West Virginia

2004: Tyrell Sutton, RB, Archbishop Hoban, Northwestern

2005: Delone Carter, RB, Copley, Syracuse

2006: Brandon Saine, RB, Piqua, Ohio State

2007: Bart Tanski, QB, Mentor, Bowling Green

2008: Erick Howard, RB, North Canton Hoover, Akron

2009: Erick Howard, RB, North Canton Hoover, Akron

2010: Akise Teague, RB-DB-KR, Youngstown Ursuline, Cincinnati

2011: Maty Mauk, QB, Kenton, Missouri/Eastern Kentucky

2012: Mitch Trubisky, QB, Mentor, North Carolina

2013: Dante Booker Jr., LB, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, Ohio State

2014: Joe Burrow, QB, Athens, Ohio State, LSU

2015: Keishaun Sims, RB-DB, Massillon Perry, Ashland University

2016: Michael Warren, RB, Toledo Central Catholic, University of Cincinnati

2017: Joey Baughman, QB, Wadsworth, Virginia (Wrestling)

2018: Cade Stover, SS-RB, Lexington, Ohio State University

2019: Evan Prater, QB, Wyoming, University of Cincinnati

2020: Corey Kiner, RB, Roger Bacon, Louisiana State University