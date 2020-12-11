Brown pleased with FDA vaccine approval

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) released the following statement on Friday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), which will allow health care providers in Ohio and across the country to administer COVID-19 immunizations immediately:.

The Pfizer vaccine is the first to receive an EUA from the FDA for use in the United States. Brown expressed his gratitude to workers who have played a critical role in helping to keep Americans healthy and safe during the ongoing pandemic and the clinical trial participants who helped make this vaccine a reality. Brown urged Ohioans to remain vigilant against the virus in the weeks and months ahead as public health officials work to get the vaccine to all Americans.

“After a long, hard year for the American people, we finally have some good news in the fight against COVID-19. I join all Ohioans in celebrating the scientists and clinical trial volunteers who have made this vaccine possible, the frontline workers who rarely get the fair pay and workplace protections they deserve for the essential services they provide and the healthcare workers who continue to put their own mental, emotional and physical health on the line to care for patients every day.

“Even as we celebrate a vaccine, we’re seeing a record number of cases daily and know the virus isn’t going away any time soon. The introduction of a vaccine is a meaningful development, but it does not mean the risks associated with COVID-19 disappear overnight. We’ve lost too many loved ones already to this virus, and we owe it to our nurses and other frontline workers in Ohio to remain vigilant in the weeks and months ahead by wearing masks, social distancing and following public health guidelines. We also know we have work to do to combat the economic toll this pandemic has taken on the American people. Congress must pass a COVID relief package before the end of the year and President Trump must sign it into law immediately.

“Lastly, the success of any vaccine increases as more people get immunized. We need a coordinated federal plan for distribution that includes support for states and local health officials distributing the vaccine. We also need a meaningful, targeted public awareness campaign that prioritizes effective outreach to all communities, but especially Black and Brown communities who remain disproportionately at risk for COVID-19 because of racial inequities in healthcare and who have been harmed by deception and abuse within our healthcare system in the past. I look forward to working closely with Ohio public health officials to offer any support my office and I can provide as we continue fighting our way out of this pandemic.”