Friday Flashback: Lancer girls win

Note: This week’s VW independent Sports Friday Flashback takes us back to December of 2013, when Lincolnview hit the road and returned with a win over Spencerville in the NWC opener for both teams. Below is the story as it appeared on the Sports page.

DAVE MOSIER/independent sports

SPENCERVILLE — The Lincolnview Lady Lancers outlasted Spencerville to earn a 57-51 Northwest Conference victory of the Lady Bearcats on Thursday.

Julia Thatcher goes up for a shot against Spencerville. Jan Dunlap/Van Wert independent

Free throws were the key for the Lancers as they made 17 of 35 attempts, versus 7 of 14 for Spencerville. Both teams made four three-pointers, although the Bearcats show seven more attempts, while Lincolnview was 18 of 40 from two-point range (45 percent) and the Lady ‘Cats hit 20 of 52 two-point attempts (38 percent). The Lady Lancers outrebounded Spencerville 34-26, while the Bearcats had the edge in turnovers (17-20).

Lincolnview got out to a 13-7 first-quarter lead and was up by 11 points, 29-18, at the half. The Bearcats came out shooting in the third stanza, outscoring the Lancers 22-8 to take a three-point lead, 40-37, with one quarter left to play.

Lincolnview turned those numbers around in the final stanza, going on a 20-11 run to earn the victory.

Both teams had three players in double figures. Lincolnview was led by Christine Stemen’s 17 points, while Julia Thatcher added 15 points and Ashton Bowersock had 12 points for the Lancers. Spencerville’s Emilee Meyer led her team with 13 points, while Schylar Miller and Jacey Grigsby each added 11 points for the Lady Bearcats.

With the win, Lincolnview goes to 2-2 on the year and 1-0 on the NWC. The Bearcats are 0-4 overall and 0-1 in league play.

The Lancers will next play at Lima Perry next Tuesday in a non-conference match-up.