Friday night basketball scoreboard
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores from area boys’ high school basketball games played on Friday night, December 11.
NWC
Bluffton 55 Ada 52
Columbus Grove 54 Crestview 48
Delphos Jefferson 59 Allen East 53
Paulding 72 Spencerville 62
WBL
Bath 75 Kenton 56
Ottawa-Glandorf 77 Elida 29
Shawnee 81 Elida 37
St. Marys Memorial 51 Wapakoneta 57
Defiance at Van Wert postponed to January 4
MAC
Coldwater 63 New Knoxville 46
Fort Recovery 56 Delphos St. John’s 30
Minster 51 New Bremen 36
Parkway 44 Versailles 37
St. Henry 38 Marion Local 36
Non-conference
Archbold 47 Ayersville 39
Fairview 52 Continental 32
Kalida 53 Holgate 36
Lima Sr. 62 Thomas Worthington
Wayne Trace 54 Liberty Center 27
Wauseson 36 Edgerton 26
POSTED: 12/11/20 at 9:48 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports