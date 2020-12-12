Saturday night basketball scoreboard

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school boys’ basketball games played on Saturday, December 12.

Non-conference

Crestview 56 Fort Recovery 43

Kalida 56 Van Wert 43

Lincolnview 81 Wayne Trace 80 (OT)

Antwerp 46 Continental 33

Coldwater 58 Elida 53

Defiance 51 Bryan 30

Fayette 43 Fairview 36

Lima Central Catholic 69 Ottawa-Glandorf 65

Marion Local 41 Celina 30

Minster 49 Wapakoneta 42

Ottoville 68 Spencerville 31

Pandora-Gilboa 50 Delphos Jefferson 45

Perry 69 Ada 49

Riverdale 63 Kenton 60

Shawnee 83 Upper Scioto Valley 40

PCL

Leipsic 65 Miller City 53