Saturday night basketball scoreboard
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school boys’ basketball games played on Saturday, December 12.
Non-conference
Crestview 56 Fort Recovery 43
Kalida 56 Van Wert 43
Lincolnview 81 Wayne Trace 80 (OT)
Antwerp 46 Continental 33
Coldwater 58 Elida 53
Defiance 51 Bryan 30
Fayette 43 Fairview 36
Lima Central Catholic 69 Ottawa-Glandorf 65
Marion Local 41 Celina 30
Minster 49 Wapakoneta 42
Ottoville 68 Spencerville 31
Pandora-Gilboa 50 Delphos Jefferson 45
Perry 69 Ada 49
Riverdale 63 Kenton 60
Shawnee 83 Upper Scioto Valley 40
PCL
Leipsic 65 Miller City 53
