VWCS, L’view to do ‘dry runs’ of remote learning plans

VW independent/submitted information

Two Van Wert County school districts will be using at least a portion of the final week of school before the holidays for a dry run of their respective remote learning plans.

The Van Wert City School District announced Friday that it will be using its remote learning plan on Monday and Tuesday, December 21 and 22.

Students will not attend school in person, but receive instruction remotely from home. During those two days, VWCS teachers and all employees will work from their classrooms and workspace all day and will be available from 8-10 a.m. each of those mornings to answer emails and phone calls.

Students will operate on a two-hour delay schedule, starting their remote learning from home at 10 a.m.

Teachers will instruct students using ECHO or Google Classroom using Zoom software, recorded lessons, and posted activities and assessments following their established class schedule. Students are required to complete and submit all assigned activities and assessments by the stated deadline.

Reasons for the district calendar change include the following:

Ensuring the VWCS Remote Learning Plan will work, and to make adjustments as needed

Ensuring that all students have appropriate Internet connectivity and are able to continue their education in the best possible way in the event that an extended period of remote learning would be required

Students who are currently on a parent-selected remote learning plan will continue on that plan. Teachers will communicate any possible schedule changes to those students next week.

The week of December 14-18, building principals and teachers will provide parents with specific instructions on how the two days will be constructed. Students will bring home necessary equipment and materials to ensure that remote learning activities are productive.

“The 2020-21 school year has certainly been unique and one of a kind,” said VWCS Superintendent Mark Bagley. “We must continue to be aware and flexible each day as we navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The district will communicate any future changes or updates as they arise.

Bagley said the district has been very fortunate to be able to provide face-to-face instruction since August 24, with the hope that will continue following the winter holidays.

Lincolnview Local Schools Superintendent Jeff Snyder also informed his district parents, students, and community of similar changes to its current school schedule.

On Monday, December 21, and Tuesday, December 22, Lincolnview Local Schools will be implementing and having school via its “remote learning plan,” which would require students to stay at home both days and receive their educational instruction remotely.

The district will treat both days like traditional school days, where attendance, instruction, and completed work is expected by students. For more details on the change, visit the Lincolnview Local Schools website at www.lincolnview.k12.oh.us