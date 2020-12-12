Wilma Lou Ramsey

Wilma Lou Ramsey, 90, of Convoy, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 10, 2020, at the Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center from heart and kidney failure.

She was born July 22, 1930, to Cary and Virgie (Ackom) Purk, who both preceded her in death. On April 27, 1952, she married the love of her life, L. Maynard Ramsey, and they shared 55 years together before his death in April 2008.

Wilma was a 1948 graduate of Union High School. She worked at Sterling Motors, which later became Aeroquip, as a secretary until 1953. After her children were older, she worked for Crestview Local Schools for 27 years as the high school principal’s secretary and later for the superintendent, retiring in 1995.

Wilma was an avid reader and a regular visitor at the Convoy Branch of the Brumback Library. She also enjoyed playing euchre weekly with her friends and organizing the senior meal program at her church. She was an American Red Cross volunteer from 2002-2007. Wilma was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Convoy, where she was active in the Fidelitas Women’s Group, and the Convoy Research Club.

She is survived by her daughter, Beth (Michael) Conn of Van Wert; three grandsons, Preston (Tammi) Ramsey of Grove City, Jared Conn of Columbus, and Anthony Conn of Raleigh, North Carolina; two great-granddaughters; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Philip; her sister, Louise McGinnis; and two brothers, Robert Purk and Donald Purk.

Due to COVID-19, there will be public graveside services held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, with the Rev. Doug Meyer officiating. Facial coverings and social distancing are requested.

Preferred memorials: Convoy Branch of the Brumback Library.

Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.