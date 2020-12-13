Carol Sue (Baxter) Gilliland

Carol Sue “Sue” (Baxter) Gilliland, 79, of The Villages, Florida, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 7, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Manatee Recreation Center, 1512 Hillsborough Trail, The Villages in Florida, from 12:30-4:30 p.m. March 20, 2021.

Please feel free to share thoughts, memories, pictures, and stories of the incredible impact Sue had in the lives of all who were fortunate enough to be a part of her life at https://www.legacy.com (starting December 14).

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Girl Scout alumnae of The Villages via PayPal at https://paypal.me/Girl-ScoutAlumnae?locale.x=en_US.

Sue was born May 29, 1941, in Van Wert, the daughter of Carl and Dolly Baxter, who both preceded her in death. On July 11, 1959, she married her high school sweetheart and soul mate, Robert (Bob) Gilliland, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

With her fierce determination, passion for living, and drive Sue was the consummate wife, mother, and homemaker, raising two wonderful children while pursuing multiple business ventures with her devoted husband.

Bob, after leaving corporate America, side by side with Sue over the years, successfully launched themselves into several and varied entrepreneurial enterprises, each one more successful than the previous, creating a dream life for both of them. All the while, she continued to coordinate and inspire the lives of those around her to follow her lead in pursuing their own dreams with the same passion.

A long-time resident of Oak Brook, Western Springs, and Lemont, Illinois, Sue and Bob retired to The Villages in Florida and continued to live an incredibly non-stop, full, and active life. Sue’s continued passion for life and many activities included competitive games of many types and variety, including golf, a non-stop social life in which she was the consummate hostess, and also became a trophied champion Pickle Ball player, which she was playing until the time she was hospitalized for the last time.

Sue’s energy for life never stopped and all around her were privileged to have shared her incredible smile, warm heart, and straight forward, “full steam ahead” approach to life.

Survivors include her husband, Robert; a sister, Mary Allen; her daughter, Cindy Silvey; her son, Brent Gilliland; a grandson, Cody Strait; and three granddaughters, Cayley Strait, Amanda Gilliland, and Samantha Gilliland.

Sue felt that Bob and family were the most important parts of her life and made her journey exciting and rewarding. They were blessed with unconditional love and devotion to one another. Leading us by example, Sue taught us to cherish family (and friends) and to always be there for each other for whatever was needed.

Be confident that Sue is home, no longer in pain, dwelling in the shelter of the Lord. May we all honor her legacy by living life with the same energy, warmth, and passion.