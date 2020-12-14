Jeannette June Waltmire

Jeannette June Waltmire, 87, of Van Wert, passed away at 2 a.m. Sunday, December 13, 2020, at the Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born June 6, 1933, in Payne, the daughter of George Alerton and Nora Almeda (Little) Burris, who both preceded her in death. On September 1, 1951, she married Harold F. Waltmire, who passed away July 3, 1984.

Survivors include her five children, Rick (Cheryl) Waltmire of Van Wert, Steve (Jennifer) Waltmire of Van Wert, Bruce Waltmire of Convoy, Deb (Dave) Webster of Convoy, and Myrna Marsee of Van Wert; a daughter-in-law, Robin Waltmire of Van Wert; a son-in-law, Larry Fulk of Van Wert; 13 grandchildren, four stepgrandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren; nine stepgreat-grandchildren; a sister, Marjorie Pawless of Tallahassee, Florida; and one brother, Ray (Beverly) Burris of Mins, Florida.

Jeannette was preceded in death by two children, Donald “Salty” Waltmire and Barbara Ann Fulk; a son-in-law, Cletus Marsee; three brothers, Merle and John James, who died as infants, and Calvin Burris; and five sisters, Gladys Clark, Irene Manley, Esther Caryer, Alice Fleck, and Nancy Yenser.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 18, in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy, with Pastor W. Clark Williman officiating.

Preferred memorials: Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center.

A “thank you” goes out to Van Wert Health and the Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center for the care taken with Jeannette.

Arrangements were by Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.