Monday Mailbag: award and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions and comments from readers about the Mr. Ohio Football award, winter sports, and Michigan and the Big 10.

Q: How in the world did Owen Treece not win this year’s Mr. Football award? The kid led Van Wert to a state title, while the kid who won it didn’t even get to the championship game. That doesn’t seem right. Name withheld upon request

A: I agree with you.

With no disrespect to Roger Bacon’s Corey Kiner, who’s certainly a fine football player and Ironton’s Reid Carrico, who finished as the runner-up, I think Owen Treece should have won the award. The state championship game should have been the clincher, or the cherry on top.

I can’t help but think some of the people who voted on the award were a bit blinded by the fact that Kiner has committed to LSU, while Carrico has committed to Ohio St. The voters seem to like kids who go to major Division I schools.

Regardless, it’s quite an honor to be even considered for the award, and to finish in third in a loaded field is quite an accomplishment.

For a different viewpoint, keeping reading today’s Monday Mailbag.

C: Perhaps it’s time to let football coaches vote on Mr. Football, instead of a bunch of sportswriters who have never seen most of the kids under consideration for the award. Name withheld upon request

A: It’s not a bad idea but I honestly doubt it would change much. Coaches are focused on their own teams and opponents and something like that would probably be at the very bottom of their list.

C: It’s a shame that Owen Treece didn’t win Mr. Football, but he has something the winner doesn’t – a state championship. Name withheld upon request

A: Bingo.

Yes, the award would have been nice and I still think Owen Treece should have won it, but to be part of Van Wert’s first ever team state championship is something completely different and in my opinion, better.

Q: I can’t believe winter sports are going on right now, with games getting canceled or postponed left and right. Wouldn’t it have been more prudent to wait until after January 1 to start? Name withheld upon request

A: I’m one of the people who thought everything would be delayed until sometime next month, followed by a league or conference only schedule with perhaps a very limited number of select non-conference games.

Here’s the thing – delay for how long? Even with a vaccine on the horizon, there’s no guarantee things are going to be different a month from now. I like the idea of letting the kids play while they can.

The final standings will probably look a little odd, but for these kids and coaches, it’s better than not playing at all.

Q: If it’s true that Michigan canceled the Ohio State game because of nine total COVID cases, shouldn’t they have been made to forfeit the game? Name withheld upon request

A: I see what you’re saying and it makes sense, but I doubt the Big 10 was going to force them to play or forfeit, assuming that report is accurate.

What’s done is done and hopefully we never have to deal with a situation like this again. Like many people, I’m not a fan of the way the Big 10 handled this whole thing. They botched it from the very beginning and had to scramble at the end.

