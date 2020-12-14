Overholt leads Lincolnview to OT win

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

HAVILAND — Collin Overholt was the man of the hour for Lincolnview on Saturday night.

The 5-10 senior guard helped the Lancers rally from a 10-point deficit, forced overtime, then scored five points in the extra session as Lincolnview topped Wayne Trace 81-80 at The Palace. The win improved Lincolnview’s record to 3-0, while Wayne Trace fell to 2-2.

Collin Overholt drives in for two of his 27 points vs. Wayne Trace. Photos courtesy of Hanna Young

“It was a heck of a ballgame and I’m proud of our guys,” Lincolnview head coach Brett Hammons said. “We got to a point in the third quarter where it seemed like Wayne Trace couldn’t miss, but we battled. We gave up a lot of points tonight and credit Wayne Trace for making shots, but we made big shot after big shot.”

“We’ve never won in this place since I’ve been coaching, so to be able to get a win here is great for all of us,” Hammons added. “We found a way to get it done and I give our kids credit…they’re a veteran group, they’ve been in situations like this before where we’ve had our backs against the wall, but they’re a very competitive team that hates to lose.”

The Lancers trailed 63-53 to start the fourth quarter, but the defense allowed just six points and Overholt scored nine of his game-high 27 points in the period, including a triple with 26 seconds left that eventually led to overtime. With the game tied 69-69, Lincolnview scored the first five points of the extra period, including another trey by Overholt that made it 74-69.

“Collin was huge for us,” Hammons said. “He is a competitor, he is a kid that just hates to lose and his effort for us was unbelievable. He got rolling in the fourth and in overtime and made some big plays for us.”

Wayne Trace fought back and trimmed it to one, 74-73, when Kyle Stoller hit his own triple, but Creed Jessee answered with a bucket. After a Raider basket by Grayson McClure, a driving layup and foul shot by Clayton Leeth put the Lancers ahead 79-75, but Wayne Trace responded with a deep three by Brooks Laukhuf to again pull within a point, 79-78.

“It was fun to see the kids playing like that, where it’s not slowed down, they were battling back and forth,” Hammons said.

Creed Jessee goes high for a basket against Wayne Trace.

Overholt drained a pair of free throws with 30 seconds left in overtime for Lincolnview’s final points, while McClure hit a basket and foul shot with 6.9 seconds left for the final margin. The Raiders had one final heave at the basket, but it bounded off the glass as time expired.

Wayne Trace led 21-18 after one quarter, with Cameron Graham scoring 12 of his 14 points in the period, while Landon Price knocked down a pair of three pointers in the quarter. Trevor Sinn scored seven points and Stoller added six more in the second quarter to help the Raiders take a 40-39 lead into halftime. Lincolnview countered with two triples by Leeth and three baskets by Jake Bowersock. Leeth went on to finish with 13 points, while Bowersock tallied eight.

Wayne Trace enjoyed a 23-14 third quarter scoring advantage, with Trevor Sinn pumping in eight points, while Cameron Sinn added a pair of treys. Creed Jessee scored five of his 17 points in the period.

Led by Trevor Sinn’s 23 points, five Raiders finished in double figures. Graham had 14, Laukhuf had 12 and McClure and Stoller eached scored 10. In addition, Cameron Sinn scored nine points. Wayne Trace was 32-of-65 from the floor, including 13-of-26 from three-point range, 3-of-6 from the free throw line and 30 rebounds.

“Coming in we thought Wayne Trace was going to be one of the best three-point shooting teams we’ve seen so far,” Hammons said. “The Sinn boys did a good job and we couldn’t stop either one of them from outside. They’re a balanced team and they’re tough to stop.”

The Lancers shot a blistering 58 percent from the floor, including 17-29 inside the arc, with 26 rebounds. Lincolnview also converted 5-of-10 foul shots.

Each team had just nine turnovers.

Wayne Trace is scheduled to travel to Hicksville for the Green Meadows Conference opener on Friday, while Lincolnview is slated to start Northwest Conference play at Spencerville the same night.

Scoring summary

Wayne Trace 21 19 23 6 11 – 80

Lincolnview 18 21 14 16 12 – 81

Wayne Trace: Trevor Sinn 9-0-23; Cameron Sinn 3-1-9; Trevor Speice 1-0-2; Brooks Laukhuf 5-0-12; Grayson McClure 3-2-10; Cameron Graham 6-0-14; Kyle Stoller 5-0-10

Lincolnview: Clayton Leeth 5-1-13; Aaron Cavinder 3-0-8; Collin Overholt 11-3-27; Landon Price 3-0-8; Jake Bowersock 4-0-8; Creed Jessee 8-1-17

JV: Lincolnview 47-25