Van Wert drops season opener to Kalida

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

One team had played four games, while the other had just four practices due to a football state championship run and a COVID-19 quarantine.

The team with four games, Kalida, improved to 5-0 with a 56-43 victory over Van Wert in the season opener for the Cougars at Van Wert High School on Saturday night.

Despite being double teamed, Owen Treece put in two of his 22 points against Kalida. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“We’ve kind of been dealt a really good hand and a really bad hand to start the season, Van Wert head coach Ben Laudick said. “A lot of our guys are coming off a lot of success from their fall sport, but then they were dealt a difficult hand with some quarantine stuff and only a few practices. We knew there would be some things we were going to do well this evening and we also knew there would be some things we were going to struggle with.”

Tyson Siefker scored Kalida’s first 11 points of the game by hitting a bucket and three triples, and the Wildcats led 16-13 after the opening quarter, while Van Wert’s Owen Treece scored nine points in the first stanza. The Cougars trailed by just three, 20-17 early in the second quarter, but Kalida gained some separation and led 27-19 at halftime, with Ayden Warnecke scoring five points in the period. Garrett Gunter scored four of Van Wert’s six points in the quarter, and he went on to finish with 10 points.

“Our biggest concern was Owen Treece and he still killed us,” Kalida head coach Ryan Stetchshulte said. “He’s a known commodity in the area and he’s a really nice player. They’re an athletic bunch and when they get their basketball legs under them they’re going to be a nice team.”

A deep top of the key triple by Treece pulled Van Wert to within five, 31-26, with 5:05 left in the third quarter, but it was final time the Cougars would score in the period. Kalida’s Luke Erhart went to work and hit a trey and three ensuing baskets to put the visitors ahead 40-26 at the end of the quarter. Erhart went on to finish with 14 points and six rebounds.

“I feel like the Erhart kid has been there for about 20 years,” Laudick said with a chuckle. “He’s kind of the engine that makes them go and they have some really good pieces around him and they fit what they do. They’re a well-oiled machine at this point compared to what we are right now – we’re still putting parts together.”

Kalida outscored Van Wert 14-13 in the final period, with Jayce Horstman scoring all seven of his points in the quarter, while Warnacke added six points, all from the foul line. Treece scored eight of his game-high 22 points in the period. Nate Jackson led Van Wert with five rebounds, while Ty Jackson added four.

“I’m pleased with our effort and there are definitely things I’m pleased with and there are things we have to re-address at practice before our next game,” Laudick said.

“We’ve had a nice start and the best part about this group is they want to keep getting better,” Stetchschulte said of his team.

The Cougars are scheduled to host Wapakoneta on Friday, while Kalida will entertain Lima Central Catholic the same night.

Scoring summary

Van Wert 13 6 7 17 – 43

Kalida HS 16 11 13 16 – 56

Van Wert: Ethan Brown 2-0-4; Owen Treece 7-5-22; Garrett Gunter 4-2-10; Ty Jackson 1-1-3; Aidan Pratt 1-0-2; Nate Jackson 1-0-2;

Kalida: Ayden Warnecke 2-6-11; Brandon Miller 2-0-4; Justin Siebeneck 1-0-2; Grant Vorst 1-1-3; Tyson Siefker 6-0-15; Jayce Horstman 3-0-7; Luke Erhart 6-1-14

JV: Van Wert 46-23