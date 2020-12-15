Denise Marie Smith

Denise Marie Smith, 60, of Van Wert, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Denise Marie Smith

Denise was born July 3, 1960, in Van Wert, the daughter of Donald and Joan (Silvers) Smith, who both preceded her in death. She was a graduate of Van Wert High School and a longtime employee of Van Wert County Hospital, as well as a volunteer for the Van Wert High School Athletic Department.

Denise was adventurous, fun-loving, kind-hearted, and never met a stranger. She loved spending time with family and friends and could always be counted on in a time of need. Denise cared for many children over the years and her great legacy will live on through their lives.

Denise was an avid supporter of Van Wert football and wrestling, Ohio State athletics, and the Los Angeles Rams. She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert and was involved in its Altar Rosary Society.

Survivors include her siblings, David (Sharyn) Smith of Van Wert, Donna (Barry) Coil of Middle Point, Deb Smith of Rockford, Mary Ann (Jeff) McIntosh of Van Wert, Daniel Smith of Celina, and Donald (Kari) Smith of Van Wert. Denise is also survived by several nieces and nephews, including Matt (Cathy) Smith, Amy (Doug) Geary, Andy (Tammy) Coil, Brad (Lindi) Coil, Nick (Ty) Coil, Joy (Josh) Caldwell, Zack (Megan) McIntosh, Austin (Erika) McIntosh, Sara Smith, and Jacob Smith. She is also survived by 14 great-nieces and nephews, Aiden Smith, Brylee and Kynlee Geary, Cade and Madison Coil, Braxton and Tennesy Coil, Zander and Kendall Coil, Kara, Natalie, and Jon Caldwell, Owen McIntosh, and Hudson McIntosh.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 17, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Fathers Charles Obinwa and Chris Bohnsack concelebrating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, with a Rosary service to follow. There will also be viewing one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.