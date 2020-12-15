Random Thoughts: December 15, 2020

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts centers around Saturday’s Lincolnview-Wayne Trace game, Van Wert girls’ basketball, Crestview wrestling, the College Football Playoff and the Cleveland Indians.

Lincolnview-Wayne Trace

What a game it was on Saturday night.

Lincolnview and Wayne Trace traded baskets in an old-fashioned shootout at The Palace. The Lancers went on to win 81-80 in overtime and it was a real treat for those who were there or listened on the radio.

For some reason, we don’t tend to see many games like that these days, but this one was one for the ages.

Van Wert girls’ hoops

Don’t look now, but the Van Wert Lady Cougars are off to a 4-1 start and this is a team that appears headed in the right direction.

An interesting game is on tap tonight at Wayne Trace. It should be a competitive game between the two teams.

Crestview wrestling

Look for an upcoming feature on Crestview’s brand-new varsity wrestling program.

The Knights have taken to the mat twice this season and have come away with a number of firsts, which will be highlighted in the feature.

Playoff argument

A number of Ohio State fans take issue with comments recently made by Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and a handful of SEC coaches.

In a nutshell, they don’t believe the Buckeyes should qualify for the College Football Playoff because they haven’t played as many games as ACC or SEC schools.

My take: who cares what they say? It’s all posturing and let’s face it, if Ohio State played 11 games and Clemson or Alabama played just five or six, OSU fans would argue the same thing.

When it’s all said and done, Ohio State will be in the playoff if the Buckeyes win the Big Ten Championship Game.

Northwestern

Yes, Ohio State is a 20-point favorite and should beat Northwestern this Saturday, but I’m a little concerned by the fact that most people think it’ll be a cakewalk for the Buckeyes.

Northwestern will come ready to play and who knows, it could be a decent game.

Cleveland Indians

I honestly never thought I’d see the day that the Cleveland Indians would change the team’s nickname.

I’ll leave it at that, at least for now.

If you have thoughts on comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.