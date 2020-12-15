Toledo Christian too much for Crestview

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — Toledo Christian shot well from long distance and took full advantage of foul shot opportunities in the fourth quarter, and the Eagles went on to defeat Crestview 60-52 at Ray Etzler Gymnasium on Tuesday night.

Leading 47-44, the Eagles, who replaced Fort Jennings on the schedule, converted 13-of-14 free throws during the final 2:30 of the final period to extend the lead to 60-49, before Rontae Jackson hit a three-pointer as time expired.

Crestview’s Nathan Lichtle (25) scored 14 points against Toledo Christian. Bob Barnes/file photo

“They did a great job of hitting their free throws down the stretch,” Crestview head coach Doug Etzler said of Toledo Christian. “That was a really good opponent.”

Crestview (4-2) trailed 39-36 early in the fourth quarter, but sophomore guard Gavin Etzler drilled back-to-back triples to give the Knights a 42-39 lead. After a game-tying trey by Conye Gaston, Kalen Etzler hit a bucket that put Crestview ahead 44-42, but it was the final time the hosts would enjoy a lead. Gaston hit another three-pointer then after a steal, Cole McWhinnie’s basket that put the Eagles ahead 47-44.

The Knights trailed 8-4 early in the game but fought back and took an 11-8 lead on a baskets by JJ Ward and Carson Kreischer, but Toledo Christian closed the first quarter with consecutive triples by Gaston and McWhinnie, giving the Eagles a 14-11 lead. Toledo Christian converted 10 treys in the game, including five by McWhinnie, who went on to finish with a game-high 22 points.

Toledo Christian’s Trevor Wensink scored seven of his 16 points in the second quarter and Crestview trailed by nine, 27-18 late in the period, but Nathan Litchle drained a three-pointer to make it 27-21 at halftime.

“Toledo Christian did a really good job of getting Wensink and McWhinnie involved offensively in the first half,” Etzler said. “We didn’t do a good job enough job of helping each other and those two scored 24 of their first 27 points. We gave up seven three-point field goals in the first half.”

“We made some adjustments at halftime to try and limit McWhinnie and Wensink’s touches, but their freshman (Gaston) stepped up and hit two big 3’s in the fourth quarter,” Etzler added.

A trey by Kalen Etzler and a basket by Gavin Etzler pulled the Knights to within one, 27-26 early in the third and Crestview later took a 34-29 lead on a bucket and foul shot by Kreischer, a trey by Lichtle and a hook shot by Kreischer. However, the Knights were held scoreless for nearly three minutes, which allowed Toledo Christian to take a 37-36 lead at the end of the period.

Lichtle finished with a team-leading 14 points, with 12 coming beyond the three-point arc, while Gavin Etzler finished with 11 points, including three triples. The Knights finished with 16 turnovers, but had a 25-13 rebounding advantage, with Kalen Etzler pulling down 10. Crestview shot just three free throws all game and converted all three. Toledo Christian hit 16-of-21 foul shots and had just six turnovers.

“We need to learn from this and get ready for another conference game (at Bluffton) on Friday,” Etzler said.

Scoring summary

Crestview 11 10 15 16 – 52

Tol. Christian 14 13 10 23 – 60

Crestview: Kalen Etzler 3-0-7; Rontae Jackson 2-0-3; Gavin Etzler 4-0-11; Mitch Temple 1-0-2; JJ Ward 1-2-4; Carson Kreischer 4-1-9; Nathan Lichtle 5-0-12

Toledo Christian: Nathan Criss 1-3-5; Henry Tipping 0-2-2; Trevor Wensink 6-2-16; Cole McWhinnie 6-5-22; Max Donawa 1-4-6; Conye Gaston 3-0-9

JV: Crestview 44-38