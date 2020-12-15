Wayne Trace girls top Van Wert 56-43

Van Wert independent sports

HAVILAND — A slow start came back to haunt Van Wert against Wayne Trace in non-conference girls’ basketball action at The Palace on Tuesday.

The Cougars found themselves trailing 14-0 after the first quarter and went on to lose to the Lady Raiders 56-43. The loss dropped Van Wert’s record to 4-2, while Wayne Trace improved to 2-3 on the season.

10 of Van Wert’s 12 second quarter points came from Alexis Barnhart, but the Cougars were down 25-12 at halftime. Barnhart scored six more in the third quarter and she went on to finish with 19 points, including four triples. Sofi Houg scored six of her 13 points in the third period and Van Wert trailed 44-27 entering the final stanza.

Wayne Trace had three players finish in double figures, including Katrina Stoller, who tallied a game-high 20 points. Gracie Shepherd scored 12 of her 15 points in the second half and Sydnee Sinn finished with 10 points, including a pair of three-pointers.

Each team was 8-of-12 from the free throw line.

Van Wert is slated to travel to Wapakoneta on Thursday, while Wayne Trace is scheduled to host Hicksville the same night.