Cougars prepping for challenging slate

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

The month of December presents a daunting challenge for Van Wert, given the fact that the Cougars have had limited practices and a lineup of tough, experienced opponents on the schedule.

The Cougars (0-1) opened their season last Saturday with a 56-43 loss to undefeated Kalida, a team that had already played four games and had the benefit of a full compliment of practices.

Garrett Gunter made his first start at point guard on Saturday. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“Overall our effort was outstanding the first game on a limited number of practices,” head coach Ben Laudick said. “Defensively we didn’t do everything right obviously but position-wise and only giving up seven offensive rebounds to a good Kalida team was good for our first game.”

Next on the schedule is Western Buckeye League foe Wapakoneta on Friday, which is Van Wert’s final home game January 15. It’s followed by games at Wayne Trace on Saturday, at Ottoville on Tuesday and a game at Columbus Grove on Monday, December 28. Those four teams currently have a combined record of 12-6, and it won’t get much easier after the New Year’s holiday with road games against Defiance, St. Marys Memorial, Marion Local and Ottawa-Glandorf.

“We have a very difficult stretch coming up on our schedule,” Laudick said. “We are just taking it one day at a time and one opponent at a time. To be honest, since things have been limited for us to start the season we are focusing a lot more on us than our next opponent. That is what we will probably do until we get into a more consistent routine with practices but we do have a competitive group of guys so we do look forward to each opportunity we have on the schedule.”

“We have been working on defensive intensity and our timing and execution on the offensive end of the floor,” the coach added.

Last Saturday’s starting five consisted of Ethan Brown, Owen Treece,Garrett Gunter, Nate Jackson and Ethan Rupert, with Trey Laudick, Ty Jackson, Aidan Pratt and Connor Pratt seeing court time as well.

“At the moment our starting five will be the same but we have guys competing and pushing each other in practice, so there could be changes in the future,” Laudick said.

Friday’s opponent, Wapakoneta, began the season with a new head coach in Trey Elchert and a 4-0 record, but the Redskins lost both of last week’s games, 51-47 to St. Marys Memorial and 49-42 to Minster.

“Wapak is off to a 4-2 start and have been in both games they have lost,” Laudick stated. “They are athletic, quick, and have many guys who can knock down the outside shot. They are very fundamentally sound on the defensive end of the floor. I expect both teams on Friday to present different challenges for their opponent and whoever can handle those challenges the best will come out the victor.”

All remaining Van Wert Cougars boys’ basketball games will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.