Crestview announces basketball changes
Van Wert independent sports
CONVOY — Crestview athletic director Matt Perkins has announced changes to the girls’ and boys’ basketball schedule.
Thursday’s junior varsity/varsity girls’ basketball game against Bluffton has been postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday, January 5.
Friday’s junior varsity/varsity boys’ basketball game at Bluffton has been postponed and rescheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, December 21.
The freshman game with Bluffton has been postponed and the two teams are looking for a make-up date.
POSTED: 12/17/20 at 4:54 am. FILED UNDER: Sports